Buffalo takes on Ottawa, looks to break 6-game skid

Ottawa Senators (8-10-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (9-6-3, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo looks to stop its six-game slide with a win against Ottawa.

The Sabres are 3-2-0 against the rest of their division. Buffalo has converted on 23.7% of power-play opportunities, recording 14 power-play goals.

The Senators are 6-6-0 in conference play. Ottawa averages 11.3 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the NHL. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 29 total minutes.

The teams face off Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Eichel leads the Sabres with eight goals and has totalled 19 points. Sam Reinhart has totalled five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau leads the Senators with 11 goals and has 15 points. Tyler Ennis has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Sabres: 3-5-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.2 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .896 save percentage.

Sabres Injuries: Marco Scandella: out (lower body), Johan Larsson: day to day (upper body).

Senators Injuries: None listed.

