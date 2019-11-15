QMJHL Roundup: Friday, November 15, 2019

Send this page to someone via email

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. – Nathan Lavoie had the go-ahead goal 17:54 into the third period and the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada scored twice more over the last two minutes of the game to beat the Drummondville Voltigeurs 5-2 on Friday in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Yaroslav Likhachev scored his second goal of the night 32 seconds after Lavoie’s, and Adam Capanelli added an empty-netter with three seconds left to seal it for the Armada (10-10-2). Simon Pinard also scored as Blaiville-Boisbriand snapped a three-game slide.

Isiah Campbell and Thomas Pelletier supplied the offence for the Voltigeurs (14-9-0).

Armada goaltender Emile Samson stopped 32 shots. Drummondville’s Anthony Morrone made 23 saves.

WILDCATS 5 OLYMPIQUES 1

MONCTON, N.B. — Alexander Khovanov scored two goals and set up another and Tristan DeJong and Sean Stewart added two assists apiece to lead the Wildcats (17-4-0) over Gatineau (7-13-3) for their third straight win.

FOREURS 2 MOOSEHEADS 1 (OT)

VAL-D’OR, Que. — Jeremy Michel scored 4:43 into overtime, Jonathan Lemieux stopped 33 shots and the Foreurs (12-9-2) stretched their win streak to three games with a victory over Halifax (10-10-2).

OCEANIC 4 TIGRES 1

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Cedric Pare scored his 25th and 26th goals of the season, both on the power play, and Rimouski (13-5-4) handed the Tigres (6-13-4) their fourth straight loss.

HUSKIES 6 SEA DOGS 3

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Alex Gritz scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, Zachary Emond made 34 saves and the Huskies (11-8-3) handed Saint John (8-14-2) its third straight loss.

CATARACTES 6 EAGLES 3

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — William Veillette scored shorthanded and Mikael Robidoux’s second-period goal stood as the winner as the Cataractes (10-11-0) doubled up Cape Breton (13-8-1).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2019.

