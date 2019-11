Send this page to someone via email

A tragic weekend house fire near Plumas, Man. was caused by a cooking accident, the Office of the Fire Commissioner tells Global News.

Two adults – 36 and 28 – and a two-year old girl were killed Friday evening at a mobile home.

Four other children who lived there were able to make it outside safely.

Investigators determined that the home was also lacking working smoke detectors.

