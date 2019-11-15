Menu

Crime

Youth arrested in connection to Cambridge cellphone robbery

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 15, 2019 12:10 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser.
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News File

Waterloo Regional Police have made an arrest in connection with a weekend robbery in Cambridge.

On Saturday, police say two victims met with two young men in a parking lot on Rose Street to sell a cellphone in a deal that had been negotiated through online classifieds.

Police say one of the men sprayed a noxious substance on the victims before fleeing with the cellphone.

One of the victims was left with minor injuries.

On Wednesday, police say they arrested a minor in connection with the incident.

He is facing several charges, including robbery and possession of stolen property.

Police are also investigating to see if there are any connections to similar robberies that have recently occurred in the region.

