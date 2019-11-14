Menu

Sports

Flames defenceman Brodie collapses at practice

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 14, 2019 3:40 pm
Updated November 14, 2019 3:57 pm

CALGARY – The Calgary Flames say defenceman TJ Brodie has been taken to hospital for evaluation after collapsing during a team practice.

Practice was halted when Brodie fell to the ice and was convulsing during a skate earlier today. The defenceman was taken off the ice on a stretcher.

“TJ Brodie experienced an episode on ice at practice today,” the Flames said in a statement. “He is alert and responsive and has been transported to local area hospital for evaluation. We will provide a further update when available.”

Brodie is in his ninth season with the Flames. The native of Chatham, Ont., has eight assists in 21 games this season.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
