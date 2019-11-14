Peterborough annual YMCA Winter Run moving to springtime

Send this page to someone via email

After 42 years of jogging through snow, sleet and ice, the YMCA Winter Run in Peterborough is moving to the spring.

On Thursday, the YMCA of Central East Ontario (Balsillie Family Branch) announced that the annual winter run, renamed the Peter Adams Winter Run last year, will now take place in the spring. The 2020 version will be set for Sunday, April 19. The namesake Peter Adams will be maintained, according to general manager Kelly Wilson.

READ MORE: Participants lace up in Peterborough for the Peter Adams Memorial Winter Run

Traditionally, the event through the streets of Peterborough has been held in mid-to-late February.

The YMCA says the event was initially designed to be the first run of the season and promoted as a great start to the training year for avid runners. However, in recent years, other competing runs and marathons have led to a “steady decline” in registration for the winter run.

Story continues below advertisement

As well, organizers say the harsh weather conditions in February have also impacted participation numbers. After a “thorough” review of the last few years’ events and feedback from volunteers, organizing committee members and runners themselves, the YMCA determined the event would benefit from a change in timing.

The half-a-half marathon event will also be changed to a 10-kilometre run.

“The YMCA run is a major fundraiser for our YMCA Strong Kids Campaign, so we are excited to explore the possibilities of what the YMCA Spring run will become,” stated Wilson.

“April is a beautiful month and we can’t wait to see all the runners/walkers having a great time. Whether your goal is to set a personal record, have fun with friends and family or just get out and get active, we have a race for you.”

Registration for the YMCA Spring Run will open on Dec. 1. For more information, call the YMCA at 705-748-9622.

3:43 How to safely jog during the long winter months How to safely jog during the long winter months