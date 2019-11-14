Menu

Crime

3 charged in connection with Guelph drug-trafficking investigation

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted November 14, 2019 10:23 am
Guelph police have charged three people following a seizure of drugs, cash and other items.
Guelph police have charged three people following a seizure of drugs, cash and other items. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say three people are facing charges after the force’s drug enforcement unit executed search warrants at four homes in the city’s west end on Thursday.

Among the drugs reportedly seized by police during the searches were 60 grams of cocaine, one gram of meth and 800 grams of a cutting agent.

READ MORE: Guelph police investigating hit-and-run involving pedestrian

Police say they also seized digital scales, cellphones, two swords, two machetes, five knives, an electric cash counter, over $1,200 in currency, over $3,400 in prepaid credit cards and vacuum sealing equipment.

A man and two women have been charged with several drug-related offences in relation to the seizure.

They will all appear in court on Dec. 27.

Kitchener RCMP seize $10M in drugs, charge 11 people including 2 Sunwing employees
Kitchener RCMP seize $10M in drugs, charge 11 people including 2 Sunwing employees
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GuelphDrug TraffickingGuelph PoliceGuelph crimeGuelph cocaine traffickingGuelph drug bustGuelph drug traffickingGuelph police drug traffickingguelph police seizureGuelph police drug bust
