3 charged in connection with Guelph drug-trafficking investigation

Guelph police say three people are facing charges after the force’s drug enforcement unit executed search warrants at four homes in the city’s west end on Thursday.

Among the drugs reportedly seized by police during the searches were 60 grams of cocaine, one gram of meth and 800 grams of a cutting agent.

Police say they also seized digital scales, cellphones, two swords, two machetes, five knives, an electric cash counter, over $1,200 in currency, over $3,400 in prepaid credit cards and vacuum sealing equipment.

A man and two women have been charged with several drug-related offences in relation to the seizure.

They will all appear in court on Dec. 27.

