QMJHL Roundup: Wednesday, November 13, 2019

BOISBRIAND, Que. – Raphael Lavoie scored twice as the Halifax Mooseheads sank the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 4-1 on Wednesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League play.

Lavoie’s power-play goal near the midway point of the first period was the eventual winner for the Mooseheads (10-10-1). Samuel Dube and Benoit-Olivier Groulx also scored.

Cole McLaren made 38 saves for the win.

Samuel Bolduc replied for the Armada (9-10-2), as Emile Samson stopped 39 shots.

Halifax went 3 for 6 on the power play and Blainville-Boisbriand was 1 for 9 with the man advantage.

