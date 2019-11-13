Menu

Sonic Youth guitarist’s new record inspired by Winnipeg’s North End

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 13, 2019 1:55 pm
Musician Lee Ranaldo.
Musician Lee Ranaldo. Lee Ranaldo / Twitter

An iconic New York City musician has taken inspiration from the streets of Winnipeg’s North End for his new record.

Lee Ranaldo – best known as the acclaimed guitarist of Sonic Youth – is releasing Names of North End Women, an experimental collaboration with Spanish composer Raul Refree, early next year.

The guitarist told Rolling Stone magazine Wednesday that he was inspired on a visit to the city when he noticed a number of local streets – Kate, Dagmar and Harriet among them – that bore women’s names.

Australian composer's music inspired by Manitoba's Arctic

Ranaldo, who is married to Winnipeg-born experimental artist Leah Singer, also has a song on the upcoming record entitled “At the Forks”.

Names of North End Women‘s first single, the title track, was released in video form Wednesday.

