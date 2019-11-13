Sonic Youth guitarist’s new record inspired by Winnipeg’s North End

Send this page to someone via email

An iconic New York City musician has taken inspiration from the streets of Winnipeg’s North End for his new record.

Lee Ranaldo – best known as the acclaimed guitarist of Sonic Youth – is releasing Names of North End Women, an experimental collaboration with Spanish composer Raul Refree, early next year.

The guitarist told Rolling Stone magazine Wednesday that he was inspired on a visit to the city when he noticed a number of local streets – Kate, Dagmar and Harriet among them – that bore women’s names.

Ranaldo, who is married to Winnipeg-born experimental artist Leah Singer, also has a song on the upcoming record entitled “At the Forks”.

Names of North End Women‘s first single, the title track, was released in video form Wednesday.

