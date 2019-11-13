Anglophone South District Education Council set to vote Wednesday on controversial budget

Send this page to someone via email

The Anglophone South District Education Council will vote on its budget Wednesday evening in Saint John, a budget already approved by the province’s education minister.

Dominic Cardy’s move came after the DEC rejected the previous two budgets put forth by the district, which was an apparent move to protest a shortfall in funding for educational assistants.

In a letter sent to the council earlier this week Dominic Cardy said he has the authority to impose a budget as education minister.

District Education Councils must file balanced budgets, and funding would have to be taken from elsewhere in the budget in order to deal with the education assistants. That led to the budget’s being previously turned away by the Anglophone South DEC.

The stalemate has likely led to tension between the two sides moving forward at least for now. Part of that might be due to some of the contents of the letter which includes increased financial oversight over the district from the province. It goes from quarter reporting to monthly monitoring at least for the time being.

District Education Council Chairman Rob Fowler tells Global News the extra oversight will be onerous on staff with the additional responsibilities.

Cardy is quoted as saying if the council approves the budget tonight he’d be open to revisiting the financial monitoring schedule.