Crime

Norway House bust leads to seizure of cocaine, cash and a pistol: RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 12, 2019 3:32 pm
Contraband seized by Norway House RCMP.
Contraband seized by Norway House RCMP. RCMP Manitoba

A Norway House man is facing charges after a traffic stop in the northern Manitoba community resulted in a seizure of contraband.

Norway House RCMP said they stopped a vehicle around 3:30 p.m. Friday at Highway 373 and Paupanekis Point Road, where a search turned up a .25 calibre pistol, cocaine and cash.

READ MORE: Winnipeg cops seize cocaine in Charleswood raid

Josh Mink, 26, has been charged with possession of a prohibited firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, among other charges.

RCMP continue to investigate.

Roadside drug testing
