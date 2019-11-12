Norway House bust leads to seizure of cocaine, cash and a pistol: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A Norway House man is facing charges after a traffic stop in the northern Manitoba community resulted in a seizure of contraband.

Norway House RCMP said they stopped a vehicle around 3:30 p.m. Friday at Highway 373 and Paupanekis Point Road, where a search turned up a .25 calibre pistol, cocaine and cash.

Josh Mink, 26, has been charged with possession of a prohibited firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, among other charges.

RCMP continue to investigate.

On Nov 8, #rcmpmb officers conducted a traffic stop on #MBHwy373 and Paupanekis Point Road, in Norway House. A search of one of the occupants resulted in the seizure of a gun, cocaine and cash. Josh Mink, 26, of Norway House has been arrested and charged. Investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/S3SvdKRPBN — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) November 12, 2019

