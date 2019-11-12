Police trying to ID 3 young men after Ottawa break-and-enter

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police are asking the public to help them identify three young men who were allegedly behind a break-and-enter reported at an east-end home earlier this month.

According to police, the three suspects broke into a home near Innes Road and Orléans Boulevard around noon on Nov. 4. They allegedly stole “various items” and then fled the area, the police service said in a news release on Tuesday.

The three men are believed to be between 18 and 20 years old, and they were all wearing black hooded jackets during the reported break-in, police said.

A police spokesperson said no residents were home when the alleged break-in occurred. Police have been asked not to share which items were reported stolen, Const. Chuck Benoit said.

Investigators urge anyone with information about this break-and-enter or any other similar incidents to call 613-236-1222, ext. 4533, or submit an anonymous report by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or going online to crimestoppers.ca.

