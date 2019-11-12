Menu

Crime

Police trying to ID 3 young men after Ottawa break-and-enter

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted November 12, 2019 2:16 pm
The three suspects allegedly broke into a home near Innes Road and Orléans Boulevard around noon on Nov. 4.
The three suspects allegedly broke into a home near Innes Road and Orléans Boulevard around noon on Nov. 4. Ottawa Police Service handouts

Ottawa police are asking the public to help them identify three young men who were allegedly behind a break-and-enter reported at an east-end home earlier this month.

According to police, the three suspects broke into a home near Innes Road and Orléans Boulevard around noon on Nov. 4. They allegedly stole “various items” and then fled the area, the police service said in a news release on Tuesday.

The three men are believed to be between 18 and 20 years old, and they were all wearing black hooded jackets during the reported break-in, police said.

READ MORE: Ottawa police issue Canada-wide warrant for man wanted in Halloween murder investigation

A police spokesperson said no residents were home when the alleged break-in occurred. Police have been asked not to share which items were reported stolen, Const. Chuck Benoit said.

Investigators urge anyone with information about this break-and-enter or any other similar incidents to call 613-236-1222, ext. 4533, or submit an anonymous report by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or going online to crimestoppers.ca.

