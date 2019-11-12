Menu

Weather

Maritimes getting messy mix of snow, ice pellets, freezing rain and rain

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 12, 2019 11:15 am
.
. Photo by Hossein Soltanloo on Unsplash

The Maritimes are getting another blast of early wintry weather with a mix of snow, freezing rain and rain.

Much of New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island awoke to snow and slippery roads, while Nova Scotia is seeing rain and strong winds.

READ MORE: There will be rain on Tuesday in Halifax — a lot of it

Schools in northern and central New Brunswick are closed for the day.

The forecast is calling for northern New Brunswick to get as much as 40 centimetres of snow by Wednesday morning, while the rest of the province is expecting ice pellets, freezing rain and rain.

READ MORE: N.S. Transport Department reviewing closure of busy toll road due to early snow

Jill Maepea, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, says the weather system will be mainly a rain event for most of the region by late Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

She says temperatures will be cooler Wednesday with some light flurries persisting.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Nova ScotiaNew BrunswickSnowEnvironment CanadaWeatherFreezing RainPrince Edward Island
