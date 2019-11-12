Menu

World

U.K. Labour Party targeted by sophisticated, large-scale cyberattack

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 12, 2019 7:06 am
Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn unveils Labour's general election campaign bus in Liverpool, Britain, 07 November 2019.
Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn unveils Labour's general election campaign bus in Liverpool, Britain, 07 November 2019. EPA/PETER POWELL

Britain‘s Labour Party says it has experienced a “sophisticated and large-scale cyberattack” on its digital platforms.

The main opposition party says the attack did not succeed, because of “robust security systems.” The party is confident that no data breach occurred. The party has referred the matter to the National Cyber Security Centre.

READ MORE: Accusations of anti-Semitism linger for UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn

Britain is holding a national election on Dec. 12 but is struggling with election laws that have not yet been updated to face the digital age.

The former chair of the British Parliament digital committee, Damian Collins, has been appealing for a co-ordinated approach across all parts of government to combat disinformation and protect the electoral system.

Federal government launches new program to protect organizations from cyber attacks
The work has heaped pressure on social media companies, who have faced global scrutiny following allegations that London-based political consultant Cambridge Analytica used data from tens of millions of Facebook accounts to profile voters and help U.S. President Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Donald TrumpJeremy CorbynCyberattackLabour PartyBritish ElectionBritain electionLabour party cyber attackLabour Party cyberattackNational Cyber Security Centre
