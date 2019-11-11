QMJHL Roundup: Monday, November 11, 2019

CHARLOTTETOWN – Remi Poirier stopped all 27 shots his way as the Gatineau Olympiques defeated the Charlottetown Islanders 3-0 on Monday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.
Metis Roelens scored the only goal that mattered at 12:21 of the first period for the Olympiques (7-11-3), who are 5-0-1 in their last six games.
Kieran Craig, with a goal and an assist, and Charles-Antoine Roy also scored for Gatineau.
Matthew Welsh kicked out 23-of-26 shots for Charlottetown (12-6-3).
The Olympiques went 0 for 4 on the power play while the Islanders failed to score on three chances with the man advantage.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2019.
