Storm delivering wintry conditions to New Brunswick

New Brunswickers should prepare for a mixture of rain and wintry weather on Tuesday as a storm system moves through the region.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall, freezing rain, and winter storm warnings for areas throughout the province.

Global News meteorologist Ross Hull said New Brunswick will see a mixed bag of precipitation throughout the day.

“(Freezing rain) will turn over to rain then back over to snow as temperatures drop, it’s the extremes we’ve got to deal with,” he said.

The precipitation will start as snow on Monday evening before changing to ice pellets and freezing rain overnight or on Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada says total snowfall amounts of 5 to 15 cm are expected.

They are also forecasting an extended period of freezing rain before changing over to rain.

The federal agency is encouraging the province’s residents to be prepared for difficult driving conditions as surfaces such as highways, roads and walkways may become icy and slippery.