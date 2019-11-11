There will be rain on Tuesday in Halifax — a lot of it

Send this page to someone via email

Tuesday is going to be a rain-soaked day in Halifax and Global News meteorologist Ross Hull said residents should be prepared for a pair of lengthy and congested commutes.

“(Rain) to start the day and that rain continuing through the day,” said Hull.

“A wet evening commute and wet, slippery conditions for Wednesday morning.”

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning as a result of the approaching storm.

The rain is expected to begin late on Monday evening or early Tuesday morning across much of Nova Scotia and will continue into Tuesday evening.

Rainfall totals will vary across the province with forecasts ranging from 30 to 65 mm.

In areas along the Atlantic coast, it could be even higher and the federal agency is warning of flash floods and pooling water.

The rain is expected to change to flurries over western Nova Scotia late on Tuesday as cold westerly winds move into the region and the temperature drops below freezing.

Environment Canada says driving conditions could become icy overnight on Tuesday or Wednesday morning.

Global News meteorologist Ross Hull said it’s a good idea to stay off the roads if you can.