Thousands mark Remembrance Day in dual Regina ceremonies

Send this page to someone via email

Crowds gathered to pay their respects in the Queen City both at the Brandt Centre and Victoria Park. It was a morning for people of all ages to stop and remember.

It’s a day to honour and pay tribute to the soldiers who fought and continue to fight for our country. Harvey Ross, a World War II veteran explains, “it’s about the service that all the forces do for us all the time, and their reason for being there.”

Poppies were released from the ceiling and wreaths were laid by cadets and members of the community. Many say the sacrifice that was made has not been lost on new generations.

Mark Fisher, commanding officer for the Saskatchewan RCMP, expressed his sense of pride getting ready for the ceremony.

“Nothing more satisfying then driving in and seeing the parking lot as full as it is. Seeing the number of youth that are here today to participate, I think that speaks very highly of the respect we as a province have for our veterans and what they have done for us,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

The cold temperatures did not deter a crowd from laying wreaths at the cenotaph in Victoria Park, and pausing for a moment of silence. Those in attendance said standing in the cold was a minor discomfort, gladly felt compared to the suffering the soldiers went through.

“War is served in all weather and all conditions, so be here and enjoy the nice crisp fresh weather,” Murray Morris, warrant officer in the Canadian Armed Forces said.

Both indoor and outdoors ceremonies held the same amount of importance, that of which to pause, remember and look ahead to the future.