Send this page to someone via email

The Frontenac detachment of the OPP say they need the public’s help in finding a missing 47-year-old woman from Sharbot Lake.

Karmjit Grewal was last seen on Oct. 31, according to OPP. Police say she has long black hair, is 5’6″, and weighs 177 pounds.

According to police, she is known to travel to Orillia, Belleville and Gananoque.

The OPP say they have concerns about her well-being and anyone with information about Grewal is being asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.