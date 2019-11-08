Kitchener Remembrance Day ceremony to disrupt ION trains, GRT buses

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

ION LRT trains and several bus routes will be disrupted for several hours on Monday for the Remembrance Day ceremony at the Cenotaph in downtown Kitchener.

The trains will not run between Grand River Hospital and Mill stations between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., according to Grand River Transit.

READ MORE: Remembrance Day ceremonies in Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo

Shuttle buses will be instituted to replace the light rail service between the two stations although they will not run on Duke Street. Transit users can access the trains on Charles Street.

The LRT trains will remain in service between Conestoga Station and Grand River Hospital Station as well as between Mill Station and Fairway Station.

3:02 75th anniversary of the Battle of Verrières Ridge 75th anniversary of the Battle of Verrières Ridge

The annual Remembrance Day march begins at 10:15 a.m. on Ontario Street between King and Duke streets.

Story continues below advertisement

Remembrance Day 2019: What’s open and closed in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo

A ceremony will follow at the Kitchener Cenotaph, which is located at the intersection of Frederick and Duke streets.

Grand River Transit says power will be cut to the overhead lines on the northbound track that energize the system for the duration of the ceremony.

1:36 Animals in War commemorative pins leading up to Remembrance Day Animals in War commemorative pins leading up to Remembrance Day

A number of bus routes will also be affected by the service.

Routes 1, 3, 4, 7, 8, and 204 will detour from the start of the service until 2 p.m.

READ MORE: More Canadians plan to mark Remembrance Day this year, poll finds

Grand River Transit wants residents to be aware that because of the short length of the disruption, the agency’s planning tools will still show regular ION departure times.

Other apps and trip planning tools, such as Google Maps, will be in the same boat, according to Grand River Transit.