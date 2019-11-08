Wanted Peterborough man found in possession of heroin, cocaine, oyxcodone: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A Peterborough man is facing charges after police say he was found to be in possession of several types of drugs.

On Thursday, police say officers were at a Peterborough residence on an unrelated matter when they located the man, who was wanted on a warrant due to alleged breach of probation.

Officers arrested the man on the strength of the warrant, according to police. While at the police station, officers allegedly found the man was in possession of heroin, cocaine and oxycodone.

Robert Joseph Feeley, 37, of Murray Street, was charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

2:12 Survey wants Peterborough residents’ input on safe consumption and treatment site Survey wants Peterborough residents’ input on safe consumption and treatment site