Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged in 2018 death of 19-year-old Halifax woman as result of drug overdose

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted November 8, 2019 11:11 am
The woman required immediate medical assistance at a residence in the 0-110 block of the Bedford Highway in Halifax.
The woman required immediate medical assistance at a residence in the 0-110 block of the Bedford Highway in Halifax. Global News Halifax

Halifax Regional Police announced Friday that a 28-year-old man has been charged in relation to the 2018 death of a Halifax woman.

On Nov. 2, 2018, at approximately 11:15 a.m., police said they responded to a report of a woman who required immediate medical assistance at a residence in the 0-110 block of the Bedford Highway in Halifax.

READ MORE: Online fundraiser started for families of 3 Strathmore teens who overdosed on opioids

Cameron Annette Clairmont, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene by EHS. Police said her death was determined to be a result of a drug overdose.

After an investigation, and in consultation with Public Prosecution Services, police said it was determined that there were grounds to lay charges of manslaughter and criminal negligence causing death in relation to Cameron’s death.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Fentanyl overdose victim’s mom wants Regina police to carry more naloxone kits

On Thursday, police arrested Jesse Arthur Simpson without incident in Barrington.

Simpson is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Thursday to face charges of manslaughter, criminal negligence causing death, possession for the purpose of trafficking in cocaine and possession for the purpose of trafficking in fentanyl.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Halifax Regional PoliceFentanylDeathCocaineManslaughterCriminal NegligenceCameron Annette Clairmontdrug overdoneJesse Arthur Simpson
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.