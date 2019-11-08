Man charged in 2018 death of 19-year-old Halifax woman as result of drug overdose

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police announced Friday that a 28-year-old man has been charged in relation to the 2018 death of a Halifax woman.

On Nov. 2, 2018, at approximately 11:15 a.m., police said they responded to a report of a woman who required immediate medical assistance at a residence in the 0-110 block of the Bedford Highway in Halifax.

Cameron Annette Clairmont, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene by EHS. Police said her death was determined to be a result of a drug overdose.

After an investigation, and in consultation with Public Prosecution Services, police said it was determined that there were grounds to lay charges of manslaughter and criminal negligence causing death in relation to Cameron’s death.

On Thursday, police arrested Jesse Arthur Simpson without incident in Barrington.

Simpson is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Thursday to face charges of manslaughter, criminal negligence causing death, possession for the purpose of trafficking in cocaine and possession for the purpose of trafficking in fentanyl.