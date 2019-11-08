Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Snow squall warning continues for Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale: Environment Canada

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 8, 2019 10:00 am
A snow squall warning is in effect through Friday, according to Environment Canada.
A snow squall warning is in effect through Friday, according to Environment Canada. AP Photo/The Herald-Palladium, Don Campbell

A snow squall warning is in effect for Barrie, Collingwood and Hillsdale, Environment Canada says.

Local snow squalls will continue Friday, with an additional five to 15 centimetres possible.

READ MORE: Snow squall watch in effect for Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale — Environment Canada

According to Environment Canada, the worst conditions are expected to be west of Barrie and Highway 400.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably — changes from clear skies to heavy snow within a few kilometres are common.

Environment Canada is advising motorists to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

Adjusting to winter road conditions
Adjusting to winter road conditions
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment CanadaBarrie newscollingwoodCollingwood newsBarrie weatherBarrie snowCollingwood weatherHillsdaleBarrie forecastCollingwood snowHillsdale forecastHillsdale snowHillsdale weather
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.