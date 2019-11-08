Snow squall warning continues for Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

A snow squall warning is in effect for Barrie, Collingwood and Hillsdale, Environment Canada says.

Local snow squalls will continue Friday, with an additional five to 15 centimetres possible.

According to Environment Canada, the worst conditions are expected to be west of Barrie and Highway 400.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably — changes from clear skies to heavy snow within a few kilometres are common.

Environment Canada is advising motorists to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

