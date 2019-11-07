Grand Rapids man charged with Winnipeg break-in had been on crime spree, say police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a Grand Rapids man arrested after the police helicopter was called in to catch a break-in suspect last week is responsible for a slew of other recent crimes.

Police first arrested their suspect after being called to a break-in in the 200 block of Smithfield Avenue Monday morning.

With help from Air 1 and the K-9 Unit, officers on the ground arrested a 19-year-old man.

Police now say the same man is responsible for several other break-ins dating back to October, including a break and enter at a home in the 200 block of McAdam Avenue that saw electronics and a bank card stolen.

Police say that stolen bank card was later used at a nearby convenience store.

Story continues below advertisement

Emmanuel Spence, 19, is facing a number of charges and has been detained in custody.

0:40 Winnipeg police testing new technology to virtually report break-ins Winnipeg police testing new technology to virtually report break-ins