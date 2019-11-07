Okanagan weather: double-digit heat to start long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Temperatures fell to -5 C with wind chills, making it feel like -7 in the Central Okanagan to start the day on Thursday.

After some early morning sunshine, fog patches fizzled but clouds began building up. The valley bottom, though, will warm into high single digits in the afternoon.

Those clouds will linger into the evening, with fog patches possible into early Friday morning as conditions cool toward the freezing mark.

Clouds will continue to slide through during the day, as the mercury makes a break for double digits during the afternoon.

Clouds are slated to shuffle through the Okanagan on Friday after some morning fog patches. SkyTracker Weather

Sunny breaks are expected to kickoff the long weekend on Saturday, before clouds build back in during the day as afternoon highs return to double digits.

A system will bring in some rain into early Sunday, with clouds lingering throughout the day. There will also be a chance of showers into Remembrance Day on Monday, as daytime highs stay in high single digits.

Another wave of rain is on the way for Tuesday, before drier and slightly sunnier conditions return mid-week.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

