High energy and excitement for London’s 24th annual United Way StairClimb

Over 2,000 participants will flock to London’s tallest building over the course of Thursday hoping to raise funds for “unignorable issues” in the local community.

This year’s theme is “rock to the top” with people from all over the community taking part to raise a goal of $250,000.

“We have the banks, TD has a big team here, Canada Life has a big team coming from across the street, and dozens of high schools,” says United Way campaign chair Christy Bacik. “It’s also great to see not only the schools and local businesses, but we even have just local businesses even coming in and taking part.”

Bacik adds that groups making their way to One London Place so far have been extremely excited.

“I’ve seen high energy and super positive people. This is our signature event for United Way with people coming from all over the community. The energy and optimism is all for United Way.”

Medway High School was among the high-energy groups attending the 24th annual StairClimb. Medway High School gym teacher Greg Henderson brought his entire class.

“It was exciting. The kids had a lot of fun and they enjoyed doing something to better the community,” said Henderson.

Those taking part in the StairClimb are faced with 25 flights of stairs, or 472 steps.

At the end of the day, participants know it’s not just about trying to tackle the stairs, it’s about climbing each flight for a good cause.

“Any time we can come out and support the community and do something for a good cause, the kids are all about it at Medway,” said Henderson.

This year’s funds are going to support local programs aimed at helping people and families living in the region.

Close to $2.5 million has been raised over the years.

