Search underway for missing 22-year-old Bowen Island woman last seen Monday

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 7, 2019 1:24 pm
Shilanne Stedmances was last seen leaving her home on Eagle Cliff Road on Bowen Island on Monday. .
Shilanne Stedmances was last seen leaving her home on Eagle Cliff Road on Bowen Island on Monday. . RCMP handout

A search is underway on Bowen Island and the North Shore for a missing 22-year-old woman.

Shilanne Stedmances was reported missing on Monday, when her family says she was last seen leaving home on Eagle Cliff Road.

READ MORE: RCMP locate man, woman missing for a week in southeast B.C. backcountry

Bowen Island RCMP says her family is concerned about her well-being and safety.

RCMP handout
RCMP handout RCMP handout

North Shore Rescue and the RCMP have been scouring the island with support from marine search and rescue and the Mounties’ Air1 helicopter.

Story continues below advertisement

Stedmances is described as Caucasian, five-foot-two and 110 pounds with dark brown, shoulder-length hair and blue eyes. Police say she has dyed her hair blonde in the past.

She was last seen wearing a dark-coloured shirt and yoga pants.

Police say Stedmances has connections to North and West Vancouver, and may have made her way there.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Bowen Island RCMP or Crimestoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

