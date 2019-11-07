Search underway for missing 22-year-old Bowen Island woman last seen Monday

Send this page to someone via email

A search is underway on Bowen Island and the North Shore for a missing 22-year-old woman.

Shilanne Stedmances was reported missing on Monday, when her family says she was last seen leaving home on Eagle Cliff Road.

Bowen Island RCMP says her family is concerned about her well-being and safety.

North Shore Rescue and the RCMP have been scouring the island with support from marine search and rescue and the Mounties’ Air1 helicopter.

Stedmances is described as Caucasian, five-foot-two and 110 pounds with dark brown, shoulder-length hair and blue eyes. Police say she has dyed her hair blonde in the past.

Bowen Island RCMP are requesting assistance in locating missing person Shilanne Stedmances https://t.co/hsCUC0rkb3 @NSRescue @BCRCMP pic.twitter.com/vilscbeNsC — Squamish RCMP (@SquamishRCMP) November 6, 2019

She was last seen wearing a dark-coloured shirt and yoga pants.

Police say Stedmances has connections to North and West Vancouver, and may have made her way there.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Bowen Island RCMP or Crimestoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

