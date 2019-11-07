Nova Scotia to invest $20K in recruiting, retaining doctors in Lunenburg County

Send this page to someone via email

A community group in Lunenburg County is receiving a $20,050 grant through the province’s new Healthy Communities Stream to support community-led initiatives to attract and retain new doctors, according to a government announcement on Thursday.

The $200,000 Healthy Communities Stream launched in August. The province says it was developed with input from community groups, municipal leaders, health professionals and the Nova Scotia Health Authority.

“The intent is to complement ongoing recruitment efforts by the health authority and government,” the government stated in a media release.

NOW Lunenburg County is a self-organized group of business and community leaders who have been meeting since 2014 with the purpose of developing and advancing the community economically.

The community group will create a series of six online videos to walk doctors through the process of starting a life and practice in Lunenburg County. The videos will be presented as webinars, enabling doctors to ask questions and receive responses in real time as the episodes are released.

“This grant will make a huge impact on our ongoing work to grow the population and specifically to attract doctors to our county,” said Tina Hennigar, population growth co-ordinator for NOW Lunenburg County.

According to the community group, the six online videos will explore a variety of topics focused on doctors, including finding a home, schools for children, jobs for spouses and things to see and do in the area.

The government said a maximum of $25,000 in funding is available through the Healthy Communities Stream.

Municipalities, museums, libraries, social enterprises, First Nations, communities, community groups and cultural organizations that are registered Nova Scotia not-for-profits may apply, according to the province.

The next round of applications for the program closes Dec. 1.