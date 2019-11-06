Menu

Crime

Teen charged with 2nd-degree murder in shooting death of Gilbert Kagabo

By David Giles Global News
Posted November 6, 2019 2:21 pm
Saskatoon police said the city’s 15th homicide victim of 2019, Gilbert Kagabo, died from a gunshot wound.
Saskatoon police said the city’s 15th homicide victim of 2019, Gilbert Kagabo, died from a gunshot wound. Corwin Thiessen / Supplied

A teen boy has been charged with second-degree murder in Saskatoon’s 15th homicide of 2019.

Gilbert Kagabo, 15, died on Nov. 2 from a gunshot wound, Saskatoon police said on Wednesday.

He was found at the Teachers Credit Union branch on Arlington Avenue late that morning and lifesaving measures were unsuccessful.

Police said the investigation into the shooting resulted in the search of three homes and two youth being taken into custody.

A search of a home in the 100 block of Weyakwin Drive took place late Tuesday, and residences in the 300 block of O’Regan Crescent and the 400 block of Witney Avenue were searched early Wednesday.

Police said physical evidence related to the homicide was gathered, but have not released any further details.

Along with the murder charge, a 15-year-old boy is charged with possession of a firearm while prohibited and breach of probation.

The boy, who cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is scheduled to appear Wednesday afternoon in Saskatoon provincial court.

The second youth remains in custody as officers continue to investigate, police said, adding that they don’t believe the shooting was a random act.

