Guelph brewers to celebrate inaugural Guelph.Beer Day on Nov. 16

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Guelph’s local brewers are teaming up to launch the inaugural Guelph.Beer Day on Nov. 16.

Guelph.Beer is a partnership between the city’s five brewers and is focused on growing and celebrating the city’s beer culture.

READ MORE: Guelph breweries partnering on ‘Guelph.Beer’ initiative

“Declaring Guelph.Beer Day is an exciting step in unifying the amazing beer culture that exists in Guelph,” Brothers Brewing owner Colon Proveau said.

“We’re all very excited to build on this year after year to create a one-of-a-kind celebration for local beer lovers.” Tweet This

To mark Guelph.Beer Day, each brewery is launching a small-batch beer.

Wellington Brewery will be releasing Crispy Forever, a double dry-hopped variation of their Helles Lager.

Story continues below advertisement

Royal City Brewing will be releasing a collaboration beer with their neighbours at Guelph Grotto to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

Sleeman Brewery is offering free tours and sampling their new Harvest Rye Lager, while Brothers Brewing will be releasing their HellFire stout and Fixed Fearing Brewing is releasing their Foeder Oak Aged Belgian Saison.

1:59 New government bill could see relaxed rules surrounding dogs on patios New government bill could see relaxed rules surrounding dogs on patios

The Guelph.Beer Bus will be providing free transportation from 12-6 p.m. to each brewery. The bus will also include stops at The Fat Duck and the Delta Hotel.

While the bus is free, commuters are encouraged to make a charitable donation to the United Way by using the farebox.

READ MORE: Fixed Gear Brewing opening 2nd Guelph location familiar to local beer lovers

Organizers are encouraging those taking part to share the festivities on their social media channels by using #GuelphBeerDay.

More information can be found on their website.

Have you heard about https://t.co/kmUiYIcjc1 Day officially happening on November 16th?

Guelph’s local brewers have teamed up to launch the 1st annual https://t.co/kmUiYIcjc1 Day whereupon we will celebrate Guelph’s unique local beer scene. For more info: https://t.co/Vpfttwq4Jg — Wellington Brewery (@WellingtonBrew) November 6, 2019

Story continues below advertisement