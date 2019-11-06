Halifax police investigate pair of Quinpool Road robberies

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police are investigating following two overnight break and enters on Quinpool Road.

Shortly after 1:00 a.m. Wednesday, police say officers were called to a business in the 6000 block of Quinpool after a passerby saw someone leaving through a broken window.

Halifax Regional Police investigate pair of break and enters on Quinpool Road. Ashley Field/Global News

Police say the suspect made off with some stolen merchandise, but has not yet been found.

About a half hour later, police responded to the 6200 block of Quinpool after the glass on the front door of another business was smashed. This time, the suspect was not able to get inside and nothing was stolen, according to police. Police say that suspect has not been located.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.