OHL Roundup: Tuesday, November 5, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 5, 2019 9:52 pm

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. – Brady Hinz scored twice and Max Grondin added a goal and two assists as the Peterborough Petes toppled the Kingston Frontenacs 5-3 on Tuesday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Hinz’s second goal of the night came at 1:35 of the third period and broke a 3-3 tie.

John Parker-Jones and Keegan McMullen supplied the rest of the goals for the Petes (12-5-0) while Liam Kirk tacked on two helpers.

Jake Murray, Zayde Wisdom and Nick Wong found the back of the net for the Frontenacs (1-12-3), who are on a nine-game slide.

Hunter Jones made 23 saves for Peterborough as Brendan Bonello turned away 41 shots for Kingston.

The Petes went 1 for 5 on the power play while the Frontenacs were 1 for 4 with the man advantage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
