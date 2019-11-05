Winnipeg’s DJ Lalama named one of CFL’s top performers of the week

Send this page to someone via email

It turns out it was a gamble worth taking for Winnipegger DJ Lalama.

The former Manitoba Bisons linebacker turned down a practice roster spot with his hometown Winnipeg Blue Bombers earlier this season, instead opting to become a free agent. Now a member of the Montreal Alouettes, the linebacker is one of the CFL’s top performers of the week.

READ MORE: Can’t play, will coach; DJ Lalama making most of downtime after season-ending injury

Lalama had a career outing in Montreal’s regular season finale. He recorded his first career CFL sack, and had a personal best 11 tackles in the victory over the Ottawa Redblacks.

Lalama was named the CFL’s third star of the week for his efforts.

The 26-year-old has 25 defensive tackles in 11 games since joining the Alouettes in August.

READ MORE: Former Manitoba Bison DJ Lalama calls it ‘childhood dream come true’ after signing with Blue Bombers

Lalama started the season with the Bombers after signing as a free agent. He had just one special teams tackle in seven games in the blue and gold, and was released in August.

Lalama missed all of the 2018 season with a shoulder injury after he suited up for the Alouettes in 2017.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Blue Bombers release local product DJ Lalama

Former Bomber and now Hamilton Tiger-Cats running back Cameron Marshall was the top performer for week 21. He had 109 yards rushing and two touchdowns in a win over the Toronto Argonauts.

Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman A.C. Leonard rounds out the top three.

