Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Winnipeg Sports

Advertisement
Sports

Winnipeg’s DJ Lalama named one of CFL’s top performers of the week

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted November 5, 2019 6:55 pm
Manitoba Bisons linebacker DJ Lalama.
Manitoba Bisons linebacker DJ Lalama. Shaw TV

It turns out it was a gamble worth taking for Winnipegger DJ Lalama.

The former Manitoba Bisons linebacker turned down a practice roster spot with his hometown Winnipeg Blue Bombers earlier this season, instead opting to become a free agent. Now a member of the Montreal Alouettes, the linebacker is one of the CFL’s top performers of the week.

READ MORE: Can’t play, will coach; DJ Lalama making most of downtime after season-ending injury

Lalama had a career outing in Montreal’s regular season finale. He recorded his first career CFL sack, and had a personal best 11 tackles in the victory over the Ottawa Redblacks.

Lalama was named the CFL’s third star of the week for his efforts.

The 26-year-old has 25 defensive tackles in 11 games since joining the Alouettes in August.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Former Manitoba Bison DJ Lalama calls it ‘childhood dream come true’ after signing with Blue Bombers

Lalama started the season with the Bombers after signing as a free agent. He had just one special teams tackle in seven games in the blue and gold, and was released in August.

Lalama missed all of the 2018 season with a shoulder injury after he suited up for the Alouettes in 2017.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Blue Bombers release local product DJ Lalama

Former Bomber and now Hamilton Tiger-Cats running back Cameron Marshall was the top performer for week 21. He had 109 yards rushing and two touchdowns in a win over the Toronto Argonauts.

Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman A.C. Leonard rounds out the top three.

Subscribe now to the Blue Bombers Podcast on Apple Podcast or Google Play

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg SportsCFLMontreal AlouettesDJ Lalama
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.