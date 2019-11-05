Menu

Canada

Trial of former SNC-Lavalin exec hears accused’s lawyer offered $10M for witness testimony

By The Canadian Press
Posted November 5, 2019 2:57 pm
Former SNC-Lavalin vice-president Sami Bebawi leaves a courtroom in Montreal on Friday, February 15, 2019.
Former SNC-Lavalin vice-president Sami Bebawi leaves a courtroom in Montreal on Friday, February 15, 2019. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press Images

The fraud and corruption trial of a former SNC-Lavalin executive has heard of an attempt by a lawyer representing the accused to pay off a key Crown witness currently on the stand.

Riadh Ben Aissa told a jury Tuesday the $10-million offer came while he was detained in Switzerland and was made to his legal representatives in that country by a lawyer representing the accused, Sami Bebawi.

READ MORE: ‘International fraud and corruption’: Trial for former SNC-Lavalin exec begins

Bebawi, 73, faces eight charges, including fraud, corruption, laundering proceeds of crime, possession of stolen goods and bribery of foreign officials.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which involve contracts tied to the Moammar Gadhafi dictatorship.

READ MORE: Corruption, fraud trial of former SNC-Lavalin employee reveals Libyan connection

Ben Aissa, a former Bebawi subordinate who became an SNC executive himself, says the money was offered in exchange for testimony corroborating Bebawi’s account given to Swiss authorities. He says he refused the cash and instead filed a complaint with the RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Obstruction charge against former SNC executive dropped due to excessive delays

Ben Aissa says he spent 30 months in preventive detention in Switzerland before pleading guilty there to bribing foreign officials and money laundering.

He signed an agreement to co-operate with the RCMP and was extradited to Canada.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
SNC LavalinMoammar GadhafiCorruption TrialRiadh Ben AissaSami BebawiLibyan construction contractsBebawi corruption Trial
