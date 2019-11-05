Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

18-year-old Lindsay man charged with stunt driving: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 5, 2019 10:01 am
RMCP charge teen, seize vehicle after being clocked at 65 km/h over the speed limit in Yorkton school zone.
Police have charged the driver with racing a motor vehicle. File / Global News

A Lindsay man is facing stunt driving charges following a traffic stop by OPP on Monday.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say an officer was patrolling Kawartha Lakes Road 121 and clocked a vehicle travelling 143 kilometres per hour in a posted 80 kilometre-per-hour zone.

READ MORE: Suspended drivers stopped by City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

As a result of the investigation, Colton Dobbs, 18, of Lindsay was charged with racing a motor vehicle and failure to surrender an insurance card under the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay at a future date.

Police investigating after ‘highway hijacking’ video
Police investigating after ‘highway hijacking’ video
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SpeedingCity of Kawartha LakesKawartha LakesStunt drivingLindsay crimeKawartha Lakes Road 121Kawartha Lakes stunt drivingLindsay man arrestedrace a motor vehiclestunt driving Lindsay
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.