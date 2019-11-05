18-year-old Lindsay man charged with stunt driving: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

A Lindsay man is facing stunt driving charges following a traffic stop by OPP on Monday.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say an officer was patrolling Kawartha Lakes Road 121 and clocked a vehicle travelling 143 kilometres per hour in a posted 80 kilometre-per-hour zone.
As a result of the investigation, Colton Dobbs, 18, of Lindsay was charged with racing a motor vehicle and failure to surrender an insurance card under the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act.
He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay at a future date.
Police investigating after ‘highway hijacking’ video
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS