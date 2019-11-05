Police looking for suspect SUV in Milton hit-and-run that seriously injured pedestrian

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Milton are searching for the driver of an SUV that reportedly hit a woman in her 80s and sent her to hospital with serious injuries on Monday.

Investigators say the woman was struck by a red Hyundai Santa Fe at around 3 p.m. at Farmstead Drive and Derry Road.

The SUV reportedly continued towards Bronte Street South on Derry Road after hitting the woman, according to police.

Witnesses say the driver was an older man with short hair who was wearing a beige sweater or jacket.

Anyone with information can reach out to police at 905-825-4747, ext. 7475.

