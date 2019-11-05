Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Police looking for suspect SUV in Milton hit-and-run that seriously injured pedestrian

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 5, 2019 9:32 am
Police are searching for a suspect vehicle they believe was involved in a hit-and-run collision on Monday involving a pedestrian.
Police are searching for a suspect vehicle they believe was involved in a hit-and-run collision on Monday involving a pedestrian. Don Mitchell / Global News

Police in Milton are searching for the driver of an SUV that reportedly hit a woman in her 80s and sent her to hospital with serious injuries on Monday.

Investigators say the woman was struck by a red Hyundai Santa Fe at around 3 p.m. at Farmstead Drive and Derry Road.

READ MORE: Firearms, stolen Audi recovered from Milton home — Halton Regional Police

The SUV reportedly continued towards Bronte Street South on Derry Road after hitting the woman, according to police.

Witnesses say the driver was an older man with short hair who was wearing a beige sweater or jacket.

Anyone with information can reach out to police at 905-825-4747, ext. 7475.

Halloween display in Milton accused of depicting ‘violence against women’ will stay, town says
Halloween display in Milton accused of depicting ‘violence against women’ will stay, town says
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Halton Regional PoliceMiltonDerry RoadMilton policefarmstead drivehit and run derry roadhit and run farmstead drivehit and run miltonwoman hit derry roadwoman hit farmstead drivewoman hit milton
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.