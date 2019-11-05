Menu

Sports

Boston visits Montreal after Marchand’s 2 goal-game

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 5, 2019 3:26 am
Updated November 5, 2019 3:27 am

Boston Bruins (11-1-2, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (7-5-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens host Boston after Brad Marchand scored two goals in the Bruins’ 6-4 win over the Penguins.

The Canadiens are 2-2-1 in division games. Montreal has scored 50 goals and is fifth in the league averaging 3.6 per game. Jonathan Drouin leads the team with seven.

The Bruins are 2-0-2 against the rest of their division. Boston is sixth in the NHL averaging 5.9 assists per game, led by Marchand with 1.3.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Domi leads the Canadiens with seven assists and has collected 11 points this season. Brendan Gallagher has recorded six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Story continues below advertisement

David Pastrnak has recorded 29 total points while scoring 14 goals and totalling 15 assists for the Bruins. Marchand has seven goals and 16 assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-0-2, averaging 4.3 goals, 6.8 assists, 4.6 penalties and 12.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

Canadiens: 6-4-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Canadiens Injuries: Ryan Poehling: out (groin).

Bruins Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
