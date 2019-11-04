Menu

Maritimes could see snow, strong winds on Friday, Environment Canada says

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted November 4, 2019 8:11 pm
The Maritimes could see a winter storm this weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for all three provinces in the region ahead of what could be a snowy, blustery weekend.

READ MORE: New Brunswickers urged to plan ahead during Storm Preparedness Week

The federal agency says the storm will likely develop on Friday and affect the region well into the weekend.

Environment Canada says it is to soon to provide specific details, but said that there is a good possibility of accumulating snow and strong winds.

They’ll provide additional information as details become more certain.

