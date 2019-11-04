Maritimes could see snow, strong winds on Friday, Environment Canada says

The Maritimes could see a winter storm this weekend.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for all three provinces in the region ahead of what could be a snowy, blustery weekend.
READ MORE: New Brunswickers urged to plan ahead during Storm Preparedness Week
The federal agency says the storm will likely develop on Friday and affect the region well into the weekend.
Environment Canada says it is to soon to provide specific details, but said that there is a good possibility of accumulating snow and strong winds.
Fall Gardening
They’ll provide additional information as details become more certain.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS