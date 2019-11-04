Menu

B.C. man selling WWII-era tank-like armoured vehicle on Craigslist for US$75K

By Paul Johnson & Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted November 4, 2019 6:35 pm
Updated November 4, 2019 6:36 pm
Surrey man posts WWII tank for sale on Craigslist
WATCH: A Surrey man's Craigslist posting stands out from all the rest, and chances are you'll look twice at this ad if you're looking to buy a vehicle. Our Paul Johnson took it for a test drive.

If you happen to be interested in vintage vehicles, you might be intrigued by what Mark Fleming is selling on Craigslist: a Second World War-era armoured vehicle known as a half-track that can be all yours for US$75,000.

With the right permits, it’s perfectly legal to own the eight-tonne armoured personnel vehicle, but you can’t have the machine guns it’s equipped to carry.

Custom snowcat limo for sale at just $6000 on Craigslist
The half-track, which has two front wheels and tracks on the back, is one of several military vehicles in Fleming’s fleet.

A member of Canada’s Reserve Force, he started buying them out of a lifelong interest in military vehicles then began renting them out to TV and movie productions in Vancouver.

The half-track had a bit part in the man in the Amazon Prime series The Man in the High Castle.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: For sale: One made-in-B.C. Cadillac turned snowcat. Serious inquiries only

The vehicle can reach a top speed of about 50 km/h. Its diesel engine gets about two kilometres per litre in mileage.

Fleming says the half-track is perfect for someone looking for a ride that will turn heads in a city known for its robust luxury car market.

READ MORE: B.C. property with 340 vintage cars on sale for $1.45M

“Vancouver is the kind of place where you can’t just go and buy a car and expect to stand out,” Fleming said. “There are lots of Lamborghinis, lots of Ferraris, lots of McLarens. There is only one of these.

“Nothing impresses the ladies like a big, loud, stinky armoured vehicle.”

Second World WarCraigslistArmoured VehicleBC armored vehicle for saleHalf-trackHalf-track for saleThe Man in the High CastleWWII-era armoured vehicle
