Canada

High-traffic area in Quispamsis to get roundabout

By Andrew Cromwell Global News
Posted November 4, 2019 2:56 pm
A roundabout will be constructed at the intersection of Squire Drive and Route 119 in Quispamsis, N.B.
A roundabout will be constructed at the intersection of Squire Drive and Route 119 in Quispamsis, N.B. Andrew Cromwell/Global News

A roundabout will be built on a busy stretch of road in the town of Quispamsis, N.B.

It will be built at the intersection of Squire Drive and the Gondola Point Arterial (Route 119).

Officials say safety is the main reason for the move. The area sees about 4,000 vehicles per day and has been the scene of many collisions.

READ MORE: Speed may have been factor as three foreign students die in N.B. highway crash

Town officials say there will be a learning curve with the new traffic-calming measure.

“Once we… gain the knowledge on how to go about that single-lane roundabout it will slow traffic down and if there are any collisions, they will be at a lower speed rather than a high-impact accident,” said Quispamsis Deputy Mayor Libby O’Hara.

The $1-million project will start in the spring. The province is chipping in $650,000 and the town is paying for the rest.

Story continues below advertisement
