High-traffic area in Quispamsis to get roundabout

A roundabout will be built on a busy stretch of road in the town of Quispamsis, N.B.

It will be built at the intersection of Squire Drive and the Gondola Point Arterial (Route 119).

Officials say safety is the main reason for the move. The area sees about 4,000 vehicles per day and has been the scene of many collisions.

Town officials say there will be a learning curve with the new traffic-calming measure.

“Once we… gain the knowledge on how to go about that single-lane roundabout it will slow traffic down and if there are any collisions, they will be at a lower speed rather than a high-impact accident,” said Quispamsis Deputy Mayor Libby O’Hara.

The $1-million project will start in the spring. The province is chipping in $650,000 and the town is paying for the rest.

