Those Old Radio Shows November 22-23

Friday, Nov. 22:

Hour 1: Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar – The Suntan Oil Matter; Inner Sanctum – Desert Death of Horace Graham

Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Life of Emile Zola

Hour 3: You Are There – Assassination of Caesar; Aldrich Family – Mary’s First Job

Hour 4: Our Miss Brooks – Musical Instruments; Gunsmoke – Twelfth Night

Saturday, Nov. 23:

Hour 1: Dragnet – Quick Trigger; The Saint – Case of the Blonde Who Lost Her Head

Hour 2: Have Gun Will Travel – Finn Alley; Jack Benny – Jack Buys Don Cuff Links

Hour 3: Command Performance – Jack Benny, Harpo Marx, Bing Crosby; FBI in Peace and War – The Silver Pearl

Hour 4: Michael Shayne – Case of the Popular Corpse; X Minus 1 – The Outer Limit

Hour 5: Escape – North of Polaris; Amos & Andy – Sunday, Monday or Always

