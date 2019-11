Those Old Radio Shows November 15-16

Send this page to someone via email

Friday, Nov. 15:

Hour 1: The Green Hornet – Charity Takes it on the Chin; The Lone Ranger – Gold, Prospectors, Homesteaders

Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Lady for a Day

Hour 3: Abbott & Costello – Nuts & Bolts; Barry Craig – Case of Lost Lisa Thorne

Hour 4: The Weird Circle – Jane Eyre; Calling All Cars – Eighteen Days of Freedom

Saturday, Nov. 16:

Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Strip; Haunting Hour – Breakdown

Hour 2: Roy Rogers – Lawman’s Badge; Cisco Kid – Corky Bernard’s Mine

Hour 3: Bold Venture – The 12 Year Promise; Hardy Family – Andy Hardy, Jr. Executive

Hour 4: Burns & Allen – 15th Wedding Anniversary; Bulldog Drummond – Devil Flats

Hour 5: Nick Carter, Master Detective – The Barefoot Banker; Family Theater – Night Caller

