Traffic

Free Remembrance Day transit on Nov. 11 for past, present military

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 4, 2019 1:48 pm
A Winnipeg Transit bus.
A Winnipeg Transit bus. Shane Gibson/Global News

The City of Winnipeg is recognizing veterans and current members of the Canadian Armed Forces with free transit service on Remembrance Day.

The free bus service will be offered to armed forces veterans, current serving personnel – including cadets and reservists – and one companion.

Eligible transit users can identify themselves by wearing a military uniform, or presenting military ID or a CF1 card when they board.

“Providing free transit to veterans and current members of the Canadian armed forces is a way the city is able to recognize the tremendous commitment they have made, and continue to make, to our community and country,” said Mayor Brian Bowman.

“I am very pleased we were able to make this recognition permanent after going through budget process. Thank you to all my council colleagues who helped make this recognition a permanent feature of our transit service.”

Winnipeg Transit buses will also display a “Lest We Forget” message on Nov. 11, and will also pull over and observe a minute of silence at 11 a.m.

Remembrance DayBusCanadian MilitaryWinnipeg TransitArmed forces
