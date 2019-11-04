Dalhousie to reopen McCain building on Tuesday after flushing out tainted water

Send this page to someone via email

Dalhousie University announced it will reopen its McCain building on Tuesday after having flushed and drained the water systems in the building six times since its closure on Oct. 31.

According to the university, samples taken on Nov. 1 following the initial flushing and draining came back on Monday within the regulated Canadian drinking water standards and with no detectable levels of the chemicals that were introduced.

The samples were taken in five separate areas of the building covering all three floors and all four corners of the building, according to the administration.

The university said two chemicals were introduced to the building’s water “for a short period of time” due to an issue with the building’s heating system.

On Friday, a memo from the schools’ vice-president of finance and administration was shared with the Dalhousie University community. It stated that one of the chemicals is a descaling chemical containing citric acid. The other is a solution containing propylene glycol, which is used to prevent the freezing of pipes.

“Both chemicals are considered food grade with low toxicity, and there is very low risk for those who may have come in contact with the water by washing hands or using the washroom,” the memo read.

While the exact amounts that were introduced to the water supply are not known, the university said they are in low concentrations.

According to Dalhousie, the flushing of water systems in the McCain building has gone well. The entire system has been flushed, drained overnight and is being flushed again.

Water samples are also being sent to testing facilities for review.

The two chemicals are not meant to be consumed so as a precautionary measure, the university is advising individuals who may have consumed drinking water from the building between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on Sunday to contact the Student Health and Wellness Centre or visit the second floor of LeMarchant Place (1246 LeMarchant St.).

As a precaution, the filters in the all the building’s water fountains are also being replaced.

“There may be some slight discolouring to the water due to sediment from the amount of flushing that was done, much like when the city flushes water mains. This poses no risk to the safety of the water,” the memo read.