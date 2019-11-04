Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Power to be restored Tuesday after fierce fall storm: Hydro-Québec

By The Canadian Press
Posted November 4, 2019 9:51 am
Hydro workers continue to re-energize homes across the province
WATCH: After thousands lost power during Friday's punishing storm, Hydro Quebec has made steady progress restoring power to customers on Sunday, maintaining hope that the a good majority of the province will be reconnected by Sunday night. Global's Brittany Henriques reports.

Hydro-Quebec crews made great progress over the weekend reconnecting customers who lost power during the devastating wind and rain storm that swept across the province on Friday.

At the height of the storm nearly one million customers lost their electricity, but by Monday morning that number had been reduced to just under 57,000.

READ MORE: Hydro Quebec crews making headway in aftermath of fierce autumn storm

The utility says it has nearly 1,400 employees on the ground and reinforcements have arrived from Michigan, Ontario and the Maritimes, with more coming Monday to help finish the huge job.

Montreal slammed by fall storm
Montreal slammed by fall storm

On Sunday, Hydro-Québec president Eric Martel said he expected everyone to be back on the grid by sometime Tuesday, and he thanked Quebecers for their patience in dealing with the difficult situation.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Recovery could take days as strong winds leave nearly a million Quebec homes without power

Martel said the remaining outages were mainly in the Montérégie area south of Montreal, the Eastern Townships area, the Laurentians and Lanaudière region north of Montreal, as well as areas near Trois-Rivières and Drummondville and the Beauce region south of Quebec City.

The utility said that in some areas, entire segments of the system need to be rebuilt, while in others transformers and poles have to be replaced.

Friday’s storm claimed at least one life — police in Bromont, Que., 85 kilometres east of Montreal, said a 63-year-old man was killed by a falling tree outside his home.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Montreal weatherHydro-QuebecQuebec WeatherFall strom
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.