Crime

Alberta man charged with threatening First Nations, school

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 4, 2019 8:12 am
File: RCMP cruiser.
File: RCMP cruiser. Kirby Bourne/630 CHED

Police say a 70-year-old man has been charged after allegedly threatening to “shoot up” two First Nations and a school in the County of St. Paul, Alta.

RCMP allege the man made threats against Saddle Lake First Nation, Whitefish Lake First Nation and Ashmont School.

Police didn’t say how or where the threats were made.

They say someone complained about the threats on Sunday afternoon, and they arrested the accused a short time later.

Police say the man from Ashmont, Alta., has been charged with three counts of uttering threats. St. Paul RCMP did not release the man’s name.

Officers say they take allegations of threats seriously and will lay charges where applicable.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
