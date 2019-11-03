Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

OHL Roundup: Sunday, November 3, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 3, 2019 9:51 pm
Updated November 3, 2019 9:52 pm

NORTH BAY, Ont. – Cameron Butler had two goals and an assist and Nick Robertson scored twice as the Peterborough Petes toppled the North Bay Battalion 8-3 on Sunday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Robertson moved into a tie with Hamilton Bulldogs forward Arthur Kaliyev for the league lead in goals at 19 with his two-goal performance.

Liam Kirk and Brady Hinz each chipped in a goal and two assists while Keegan McMullen and Zach Gallant also scored for the Petes (11-5-0).

Alex Christopoulos, Brad Chenier and Niki Korpialho found the back of the net for the struggling Battalion (3-13-0), who are on a seven-game slide.

Hunter Jones made 27 saves for Peterborough as Joe Vrbetic turned away 44-of-52 shots for North Bay.

The Petes went 2 for 5 on the power play while the Battalion failed to score on four chances with the man advantage.

Story continues below advertisement

Peterborough forward Michael Little was handed a match penalty for slew footing at 4:02 of the third period.

OTTERS 4 ICEDOGS 0

ERIE, Pa. — Daniel Murphy stopped all 28 shots his way as the Otters handed Niagara its fifth loss in a row.

Maxim Golod had a pair of goals for the Otters (8-6-3). Danial Singer and Hayden Fowler potted the others.

Christian Sbaraglia turned aside 40-of-44 shots for the IceDogs (5-10-3).

67’s 7 BULLDOGS 4

HAMILTON — Joseph Garreffa scored twice and blue liner Noel Hoefenmayer had a goal and an assist as Ottawa beat the Bulldogs for its sixth straight victory.

Mitchell Hoelscher, Jack Quinn, Yanic Crete and Quinn Yule also scored for the 67’s (12-4-0), who got 14 saves from Will Cranley.

Jan Jenik struck twice, Arthur Kaliyev had a goal and two helpers and Tag Bertuzzi scored the other Hamilton (8-9-1) goal. Matteo Drobac stopped 30 shots in defeat.

KNIGHTS 5 GENERALS 1

Story continues below advertisement

OSHAWA, Ont.— Dylan Myskiw made 28 saves and Jonathan Gruden set up three goals as London downed the Generals to improve to 5-0-1 in its last six outings.

Luke Evangelista, Matvey Guskov, Connor McMichael, Alec Regula and Liam Foudy supplied the offence for the Knights (8-4-2).

Ty Tullio was the lone Oshawa (12-3-1) skater to strike. Andrew MacLean made 15 save in a losing cause.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2019.

Listen on Spotify Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Google Podcasts Visit Curious Cast Subscribe with RSS
© 2019 The Canadian Press
OHLLondon KnightsGuelph StormPeterborough PetesHamilton Bulldogskitchener rangersKingston FrontenacsErie OttersWindsor SpitfiresOttawa 67'sOwen Sound AttackOshawa Generalssarnia stingSaginaw SpiritBarrie ColtsFlint FirebirdsSudbury Wolvesmississauga steelheadsnorth bay battalionNiagara IceDogsSault Ste. Marie Greyhoundsohl-roundup
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.