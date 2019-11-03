OHL Roundup: Sunday, November 3, 2019

Send this page to someone via email

NORTH BAY, Ont. – Cameron Butler had two goals and an assist and Nick Robertson scored twice as the Peterborough Petes toppled the North Bay Battalion 8-3 on Sunday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Robertson moved into a tie with Hamilton Bulldogs forward Arthur Kaliyev for the league lead in goals at 19 with his two-goal performance.

Liam Kirk and Brady Hinz each chipped in a goal and two assists while Keegan McMullen and Zach Gallant also scored for the Petes (11-5-0).

Alex Christopoulos, Brad Chenier and Niki Korpialho found the back of the net for the struggling Battalion (3-13-0), who are on a seven-game slide.

Hunter Jones made 27 saves for Peterborough as Joe Vrbetic turned away 44-of-52 shots for North Bay.

The Petes went 2 for 5 on the power play while the Battalion failed to score on four chances with the man advantage.

Peterborough forward Michael Little was handed a match penalty for slew footing at 4:02 of the third period.

OTTERS 4 ICEDOGS 0

ERIE, Pa. — Daniel Murphy stopped all 28 shots his way as the Otters handed Niagara its fifth loss in a row.

Maxim Golod had a pair of goals for the Otters (8-6-3). Danial Singer and Hayden Fowler potted the others.

Christian Sbaraglia turned aside 40-of-44 shots for the IceDogs (5-10-3).

—

67’s 7 BULLDOGS 4

HAMILTON — Joseph Garreffa scored twice and blue liner Noel Hoefenmayer had a goal and an assist as Ottawa beat the Bulldogs for its sixth straight victory.

Mitchell Hoelscher, Jack Quinn, Yanic Crete and Quinn Yule also scored for the 67’s (12-4-0), who got 14 saves from Will Cranley.

Jan Jenik struck twice, Arthur Kaliyev had a goal and two helpers and Tag Bertuzzi scored the other Hamilton (8-9-1) goal. Matteo Drobac stopped 30 shots in defeat.

—

KNIGHTS 5 GENERALS 1

OSHAWA, Ont.— Dylan Myskiw made 28 saves and Jonathan Gruden set up three goals as London downed the Generals to improve to 5-0-1 in its last six outings.

Luke Evangelista, Matvey Guskov, Connor McMichael, Alec Regula and Liam Foudy supplied the offence for the Knights (8-4-2).

Ty Tullio was the lone Oshawa (12-3-1) skater to strike. Andrew MacLean made 15 save in a losing cause.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2019.

