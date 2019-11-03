Menu

Sports

Flames’ Lucic suspended 2 games for roughing Sherwood

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 3, 2019 6:12 pm

NEW YORK – Calgary Flames forward Milan Lucic has been suspended for two games without pay by the NHL for roughing Columbus Blue Jackets forward Kole Sherwood during Saturday’s game.

The league announced Lucic’s punishment Sunday.

The incident happened five minutes into the second period of Calgary’s 3-0 win. Lucic punched Sherwood behind the Flames net, knocking him to the ice, after Sherwood had poked at Calgary goaltender David Rittich’s pads and received a slashing minor.

Lucic was assessed two minor penalties for roughing. Sherwood left the game but later returned.

The league said in an explanatory video that Lucic’s history of “recent and similar punches” warranted the suspension. He has been fined once and suspended once for punching other opponents since 2016.

In his first season with Calgary, Lucic has three assists and 30 penalty minutes over 16 games.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

© 2019 The Canadian Press
