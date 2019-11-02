QMJHL Roundup: Saturday, November 2, 2019

Send this page to someone via email

MONCTON, N.B. – Alexander Khovanov scored his second goal of the night at 2:50 of overtime as the Moncton Wildcats edged the Cape Breton Eagles 2-1 on Saturday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Khovanov’s 12th of the season helped Moncton extend its win streak to eight games.

Olivier Rodrigue turned away 23 shots for the Wildcats (14-3-0) while Jakob Pelletier picked up two assists.

Havlena was the lone skater to score for the Eagles (12-5-1).

William Grimard kicked out 38 shots for Cape Breton.

Moncton went 0 for 2 on the power play while the Eagles were 0 for 1 with the man advantage.

SAGUENEENS 3 TIGRES 1

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Rafael Harvey-Pinard struck twice as Chicoutimi downed the Tigres to improve to 6-0-1 in its past seven games.

Alexis Shank turned aside 29 shots while William Dufour also scored for the Sagueneens (12-3-2).

Sean Larochelle found the back of the net for the Tigres (4-12-3). Fabio Iacobo stopped 29-of-31 shots in defeat.

—

HUSKIES 3 ARMADA 1

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Alex Beaucage had a pair of goals as Rouyn-Noranda beat the Armada to snap a three-game slide.

Vincent Marleau also scored while Zachary Emond kicked out 32 shots for the defending Memorial Cup champion Huskies (9-8-2).

Maxim Bykov replied for Blainville-Boisbriand (8-7-2), which was 5-0-1 before the loss. Emile Samson made 39 saves in a losing cause.

—

DRAKKAR 5 CATARACTES 4

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Nathan Legare’s goal at 7:48 of the third proved to be the difference as Baie-Comeau slipped past the Cataractes.

Brandon Frattaroli, Gabriel Proulx, Christopher Merisier-Ortiz and Etienne Arseneau also scored for the Drakkar (7-8-3), who got 26 saves from Lucas Fitzpatrick.

Xavier Cormier scored twice, Marc-Antoine Pepin had four assists while Mavrik Bourque and Xavier Bourgault had the other Shawinigan (8-8-0) goals. Justin Blanchette stopped 32 shots in defeat.

—

ISLANDERS 3 TITAN 2

BATHURST, N.B. — Xavier Fortin scored the game-winner at 8:01 of the third as Charlottetown dealt the Titan their 17th loss in a row to start the season.

Zachary Beauregard and Cedric Desruisseaux also scored for the Islanders (11-4-3), who got 24 saves from Matthew Welsh.

Shawn Element and Logan Chisholm responded for Acadie-Bathurst (0-12-5). Felix-Anthony Ethier stopped 30 shots in defeat.

—

SEA DOGS 4 MOOSEHEADS 3

HALIFAX — Matt Gould broke a 3-3 tie at 15:27 of the third period to lift Saint John over the Mooseheads despite blowing an early three-goal lead.

Ben Badalamenti, Julian Vander Voet and William Villeneuve built up a 3-0 lead for the Sea Dogs (6-11-1). Zachary Bouthillier turned away 34 shots for the win.

Raphael Lavoie, Maxim Trepanier and Senna Peeters supplied the Halifax (8-9-1) offence, with Benoit-Olivier Groulx tacking on three helpers. Alexis Gravel made 10 saves in defeat.

—

VOLTIGEURS 3 FOREURS 2

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Charlie Da Fonseca broke a 2-2 deadlock at 19:09 of the third as the Voltigeurs beat Val-d’Or.

Isiah Campbell and Xavier Simoneau also scored for Drummondville (12-7-0). Anthony Morrone made 28 saves for the win.

David Noel and Jacob Gaucher had goals for the Foreurs (8-7-2). Jonathan Lemieux kicked out 39 shots in defeat.

Voltigeurs winger Dawson Mercer was given a major and game misconduct for interference at 6:10 of the second.

—

REMPARTS 2 OLYMPIQUES 1 (OT)

GATINEAU, Que. — Felix Bibeau scored the winner at 1:28 of overtime as Quebec edged the Olympiques.

Gabriel Montreuil also scored while Emerik Despatie made 20 saves for the Remparts (11-7-0).

Metis Roelens was the lone Gatineau (4-11-3) scorer. Creed Jones stopped 33 shots in a losing cause.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2019.