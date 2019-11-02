Toronto police upgrade search for missing elderly man last seen in East York

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police have stepped up the search for a 96-year-old man who went missing on Friday in the city’s east end.

Officials said Ante Pranjic was last seen in the area of Coxwell Avenue and Mortimer Avenue a little after 7:30 p.m.

Police described him as being around five-foot-six to five-foot-eight and between the weight of 150 and 180 lbs.

He was last seen wearing black pants, a black toque, a light blue or grey sweater and carrying a blue bag.

Officers have upgraded the search to level three — which is the highest search priority — and a command post has been set up at the intersection.

Police are concerned for the safety of the man and are asking people to check their backyards, properties and security cameras.

